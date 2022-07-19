See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Neurology
Dr. Sergei Terterov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.

    1505 N Edgemont St Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90027

  Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center

Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cranial Trauma
Osteoarthritis of Spine

    Kaiser Permanente

    Jul 19, 2022
    From being unable to walk... to walking. That should be quite sufficient for a 5 star rating.
    • Neurology
    • English
