Dr. Terterov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergei Terterov, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergei Terterov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1505 N Edgemont St Fl 4, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (833) 574-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Terterov?
From being unable to walk... to walking. That should be quite sufficient for a 5 star rating.
About Dr. Sergei Terterov, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568780138
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terterov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Terterov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terterov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terterov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terterov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.