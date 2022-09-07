Dr. Kashirny has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sergei Kashirny, MD
Overview
Dr. Sergei Kashirny, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Kashirny works at
Locations
St Lukes Meridian Medical Center-nephrology520 S Eagle Rd, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 706-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was my first visit today. I found Dr. Kashirny a patient, kind, intelligent and helpful doctor. Five Stars
About Dr. Sergei Kashirny, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1548452683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Epilepsy and Neurology
