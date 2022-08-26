See All General Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD

General Surgery
5 (22)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Kalsow works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gary Swain, MD
Dr. Gary Swain, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Dong, MD
Dr. Matthew Dong, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Aldoroty, MD
Dr. Robert Aldoroty, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Queens.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sergei Kalsow MD
    1049 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 653-2287
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Aging Face
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalsow?

    Aug 26, 2022
    I never wrote a bad review but thought people should hear my experience.I got a bbl with Dr. Kalsow in August of 2021 so I can be healed for my Wedding in a July 2022.After my surgery my hips were uneven, bumpy, and not blended.My butt also did not blend into my thighs.Since I wanted a breast reduction, I decided to get it done with Dr K so he could fix my hips.I also decided to get lipo on my upper back.During this surgery, he did not touch my hips or my upper back,I know this because I had no incision marks.Itold my issues to Dr K and he said he could fix it via a touch up. After the touch up,my hips looked even worse.I had my wedding reception on an island and while everyone was enjoying I was self conscious because of my hips and butt. At post op,He told me to come back for another touch and we decided to do it in June,1 month before my honeymoon.We did the touch up and honestly my hips looked the same.At my post op appt, I left crying. Dr K showed no sympathy, I paid 28k
    — Aug 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalsow to family and friends

    Dr. Kalsow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalsow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD.

    About Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831332279
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • LSU Health Science Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalsow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalsow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kalsow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kalsow works at Robin Lipschitz MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kalsow’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalsow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalsow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalsow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalsow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sergei Kalsow, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.