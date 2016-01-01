Overview

Dr. Sergei Grando, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Ukrainian State Medical Institute and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Grando works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Pemphigoid and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.