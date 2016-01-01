Dr. Serge Verne, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Verne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Verne, DDS
Overview
Dr. Serge Verne, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Dentistry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Associated Dental & Orthodontics Glendale5905 W Bell Rd Ste 6, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 281-8648
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Serge Verne, DDS
- Dentistry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336350537
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
