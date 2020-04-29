Overview

Dr. Serge Thys, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They completed their residency with University Hospital Suny Health S C Bklyn



Dr. Thys works at Foundcare Health Center in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.