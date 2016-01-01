Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khelemsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with JFK Medical Center
Dr. Khelemsky works at
Locations
All Neurological Services PC2310 65th St Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions (718) 376-3200
Sumner Place Pt. PC16 Sumner PL, Brooklyn, NY 11206 Directions (718) 336-9500Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday8:00am - 11:00pmWednesday8:00am - 11:00pmThursday8:00am - 11:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00pmSunday8:00am - 11:00pm
Allcity Medical PC2814 Clarendon Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (718) 376-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Serge Khelemsky, DO
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khelemsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khelemsky accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khelemsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khelemsky has seen patients for Dystonia, Cerebrovascular Disease and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khelemsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khelemsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khelemsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khelemsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khelemsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.