Dr. Serge Kaska, MD
Overview
Dr. Serge Kaska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med.
Dr. Kaska works at
Locations
Main Office277 Rancheros Dr Ste 101, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 750-1902
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kaska is a great surgeon and takes wonderful care of his patients. We are highly recommend him.
About Dr. Serge Kaska, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184661506
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Institute San Francisco
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery|University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaska speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaska. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaska.
