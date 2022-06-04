Overview

Dr. Serge Kaska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth College|Dartmouth Med.



Dr. Kaska works at Serge C. Kaska, MD in San Marcos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

