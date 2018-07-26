Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginzburg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED.
Dr. Ginzburg works at
Locations
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 827-1500
Medical Arts Building50 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6067
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginzberg is a first class dr. and human being. he is a man who knows how to listen and takes the time to explain really bad news in the gentlest possible way. I highly recommend him. His staff are also second to none. I wish I could name them all here as well. You can tell his staff is very satisfied working with him as it reflects in the way they treat patients and the respect and reverence they speak of when talking about dr ginzberg's skill
About Dr. Serge Ginzburg, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679763056
Education & Certifications
- Fox Chase Cancer Center
- Univ Of Connecticut
- SUNY DWNSTATE M C COLL MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ginzburg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ginzburg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ginzburg works at
Dr. Ginzburg has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ginzburg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ginzburg speaks Russian.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Ginzburg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ginzburg.
