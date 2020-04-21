Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD
Overview
Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sch Med State U and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and Upmc Cole.
Dr. Dauphin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arnot Health600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Directions (607) 737-8165
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
- Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Upmc Cole
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dauphin?
Excellent. This area is very lucky to have such a GIFTED oncologist. Thorough, knowledgeable, compassionate, never rushed or dismissive. Persistent in pursuing all options and decisive in getting best care for patient. Through six years of treatment, has met every challenge head on, and saved my husband's life more than once. Always explains everything and and answers any questions. Compassionate, caring doctor. Staff reflects his dedication and is supportive, responsive, and tireless in supporting families.
About Dr. Serge Dauphin, MD
- Hematology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- 1609824648
Education & Certifications
- SUNY
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- U Hosp
- Sch Med State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauphin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauphin accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauphin works at
Dr. Dauphin has seen patients for Anemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dauphin speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauphin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.