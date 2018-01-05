Overview

Dr. Serge Alexandre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Alexandre works at Linton Square Pharmacy in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.