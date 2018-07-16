Dr. Serene Srouji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srouji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serene Srouji, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Serene Srouji, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-5444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Directions (866) 378-9164
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
What can I say about Dr Srouji? She is simply amazing! My husband and I owe our little miracle to her. She performed all my abdominal myomectomy surgeries and not only she is knowledgeable and professional but she’s compassionate and very respected by both patients and her peers. I highly recommend her for your infertility, obgyn needs
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1639150394
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
