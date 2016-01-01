Dr. Serena Young-Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Young-Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Young-Nguyen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.
St. Mary Medical Center Long Beach1050 Linden Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (562) 426-9890
Orthopaedic Specialties Associates4201 Torrance Blvd Ste 190, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 543-2521
Ipt Long Beach701 E 28th St, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 426-9890
Dr. Philip Hill1760 Termino Ave Ste 208, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 961-5655
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Ranchos Los Amigos Med Center
- University CA Irvine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
