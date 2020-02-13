Overview

Dr. Serena Yang-Loudin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Yang-Loudin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.