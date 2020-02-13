Dr. Serena Yang-Loudin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang-Loudin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Yang-Loudin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Serena Yang-Loudin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Yang-Loudin works at
Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St Fl 2, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 733-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough positive things about Dr. Yang-Loudin. Very caring and willing to go above and beyond. Her staff is great too! I am blessed to have her through my kidney cancer.
About Dr. Serena Yang-Loudin, MD
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- Internship and Residency - Oregon Health & Science University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang-Loudin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang-Loudin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang-Loudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang-Loudin has seen patients for Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang-Loudin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yang-Loudin speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang-Loudin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang-Loudin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang-Loudin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang-Loudin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.