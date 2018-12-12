See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in Dallas, TX
Dr. Serena Wang, MD

Pediatric Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Serena Wang, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas and Childrens Medical Center Plano.

Dr. Wang works at UT Southwestern Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Nystagmus and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    University of Texas Southwestern
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-2020
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Children's Health Specialty Center Dallas Campus
    2350 N Stemmons Fwy # F6500, Dallas, TX 75207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-7947
    Children's Health Specialty Center Plano Campus
    7609 Preston Rd # P2200, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 303-4100
    Children's Medical Centerchildren's Health
    1935 Medical District Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 456-2683
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Childrens Medical Center Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Stye
Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Stye

Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 12, 2018
    About Dr. Serena Wang, MD

    Pediatric Ophthalmology
    10 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1982628418
    Education & Certifications

    NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
    Ophthalmology
