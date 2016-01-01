Overview

Dr. Serena Tan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Chas R Drew University Med and Science



Dr. Tan works at Los Gatos Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.