Overview

Dr. Serena Sherron, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Sherron works at Driscoll Pediatric Orthopedics in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.