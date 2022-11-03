Overview

Dr. Serena Mulhern, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Mulhern works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Tribeca in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.