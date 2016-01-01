Dr. Serena Mraz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mraz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Mraz, MD
Dr. Serena Mraz, MD is a Dermatologist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Solano Dermatology Associates2290 Sacramento St, Vallejo, CA 94590 Directions (707) 643-5785
- 2 807 Saint Helena Hwy S Ste 2, Saint Helena, CA 94574 Directions (707) 963-5450
Solano Dermatology Associates480 Chadbourne Rd Ste 201, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions (707) 399-4500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Western Health Advantage
About Dr. Serena Mraz, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Dr. Mraz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mraz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mraz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mraz has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mraz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mraz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mraz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mraz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mraz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.