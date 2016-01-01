Overview

Dr. Serena Mraz, MD is a Dermatologist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mraz works at Solano Dermatology Associates in Vallejo, CA with other offices in Saint Helena, CA and Fairfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Athlete's Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.