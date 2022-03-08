Dr. Serena-Lynn Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena-Lynn Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Serena-Lynn Brown, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Milford, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yale University M.S..

Locations
Psychiatric Associates of Southern Connecticut88 Noble Ave Ste 202, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 878-0522
Psychiatric Associates of Southern Connecticut728 Post Rd E Ste 202, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 341-9722
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated for bipolar disorder by Dr Brown for about 20 years, and find her to be extremely knowledgeable and competent. She has demonstrated great empathy and support over the years and works with me in a very collaborative manner, but don’t ever be late or miss an appointment! She works on a tight timetable.
About Dr. Serena-Lynn Brown, MD
- Psychiatry
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Norwalk Hosp/Yale University School Med
- Yale University M.S.
- Reed College B.A.
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
