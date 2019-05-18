Overview

Dr. Serena Klugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Klugh works at Palm Medical Group in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.