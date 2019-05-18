Dr. Serena Klugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serena Klugh, MD
Overview
Dr. Serena Klugh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Klugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm Medical Group9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 306, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 4:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Palm Medical Group3150 N Tenaya Way Ste 415, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 696-7256Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klugh?
I had a great experience with this doctor. She reviewed my labs and gave me options. When I left I had a treatment plan and more options. I feel that I am in good hands.
About Dr. Serena Klugh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1225009988
Education & Certifications
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klugh works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Klugh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.