Dr. Serdar Bulun, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
1 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Serdar Bulun, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bulun works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nm Frm Ivf & Andrology Laboratories
    259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-7269

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Endometriosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Serdar Bulun, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, German and Turkish
    • 1750340113
    Education & Certifications

    • Parkland Health And Hospital System
    • SUNY Buffalo Sch Med
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    • Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
    • Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
