Dr. Serda Hawthorne, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean|American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Hospital and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Hawthorne works at HCA Florida West Primary Care - Pace in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.