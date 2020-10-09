Dr. Serafin Garcia Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garcia Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Serafin Garcia Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Harmonycares Medical Group16600 W Sprague Rd Ste 120, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 826-0500
Dr Garcia is the best doctor I ever had . He really cares about my health not like these other doctors. He listens to me and explains things to me that I don't understand I really feel like he cares about me and my health
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Garcia Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garcia Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Garcia Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garcia Jr.
