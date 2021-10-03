See All Hand Surgeons in Gurnee, IL
Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.

Dr. Deleon works at Iliinois Bone & Joint Institute in Gurnee, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Lindenhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute-Gurnee
    350 S Greenleaf St Ste 405, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 336-3335
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Illinois Bone And Joint Inst
    900 N Westmoreland Rd Ste LL72, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 336-3335
  3. 3
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute-Gurnee
    1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 100, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 336-3335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1326091414
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Serafin Deleon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deleon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Deleon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Deleon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Deleon has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deleon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Deleon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deleon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deleon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deleon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

