Dr. Chua Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serafin Chua Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Serafin Chua Jr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Sinai Medical Group1501 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 257-6859
Mt Sinai Hospital1500 S California Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 542-2000
Mount Sinai Hospital1500 S Fairfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60608 Directions (773) 542-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.chua is a great doctor. He is the only doctor that has taken his time to explain to me step by step everything about my health issues. I Strongly recommend him. He is a great doctor.Im so glad I found a great doctor.
About Dr. Serafin Chua Jr, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Filipino
- 1407872351
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
