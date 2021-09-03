Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nabatian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Nabatian works at
Locations
Nabatian medical practice8918 63rd Dr, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 433-9356
Sinai Northshore Med Assocs6902 Austin St Fl 2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 793-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met Dr. Nabatian when I was in the Hospital for the first time in my life back in November 2020. She saved my life by ordering further blood work to get me on the correct blood thinner. If I had taken the first one prescribed to me, my blood clots would not have gotten under control and I could have died. She did save my life and she is always available to talk with you about any problem you may have. She would come see me in the hospital and sit and talk and explain things to me instead of running out in 5 minutes like other doctors did.
About Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1912941014
Education & Certifications
- Lutheran Gen Hosp
- SUNY Upstate
- St George's Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nabatian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nabatian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nabatian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nabatian speaks Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nabatian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nabatian.
