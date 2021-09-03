Overview

Dr. Sepideh Nabatian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St George's Univ and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Nabatian works at Nabatian Medical Practice PLLC in Rego Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.