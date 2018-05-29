See All Family Doctors in Tustin, CA
Dr. Sepideh Mirfakhraie, MD

Family Medicine
2.5 (3)
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sepideh Mirfakhraie, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mirfakhraie works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tustin Ranch Pharmacy
    2521 Michelle Dr, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 574-2273

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Vaccination
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Vaccination
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2018
    Dr. Seppi is one of the rare doctors who view patients as fully realized human beings. Too many physicians treat patients as case numbers, body parts, or chemicals. Dr. Seppi spends the time to connect with the emotional and intellectual concerns of patients regarding their physical condition. She is gentle and careful. She carefully reviews histories and conscientiously follows up. She is decisive and is willing to proceed immediately with agreed procedures or treatments. She is great!
    Dan Bertsch in Irvine, CA — May 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Sepideh Mirfakhraie, MD
    About Dr. Sepideh Mirfakhraie, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1447556949
    Education & Certifications

    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mirfakhraie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirfakhraie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirfakhraie works at Kaiser Permanente Tustin Ranch Medical Offices in Tustin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mirfakhraie’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirfakhraie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirfakhraie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirfakhraie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirfakhraie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

