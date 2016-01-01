See All Gastroenterologists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Farzin Moghadam works at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Parkview Physicians Group Cardiovascular Surgery
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 310, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5230
    Washington Hospital Center
    110 Irving St NW # GB10, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parkview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Impedance Testing
Wireless pH Testing
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Duodenitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Malnutrition
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
VAP Lipid Testing
Abdominal Pain
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Disorders
Colon Polyp
Colonic Diverticulosis
Crohn's Disease
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Ulcer
Dysentery
Dysphagia
E. coli Food Poisoning
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal pH Monitoring
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Food Poisoning
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Heartburn
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatitis
Peptic Ulcer
Pneumatic Dilations (PD)
Pyloric Stenosis
Salmonella Food Poisoning
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Enteritis
Vomiting Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Sepideh Farzin Moghadam, MD

    Specialties
    Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1508020017
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    howard university hospital
    Internship
    George Washington University At Providence Hospital
    Medical Education
    Tehran University of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology
