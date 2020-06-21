Dr. Seper Dezfoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dezfoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seper Dezfoli, MD
Dr. Seper Dezfoli, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Industrial Health Care250 N Robertson Blvd Ste 106, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 800-1000
Beverly Hills Gastroenterology150 N Robertson Blvd Ste 204, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-1300
Sleep Med of L.a. Inc.369 S Doheny Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 800-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Rest assured you are in great hands! I've had a 30 years of minor IBD issues and a major and complex functional disorder leading me to see many GIs in my life. He is one of the best! Highly professional, skilled, knowledgeable, attentive, conscientious and caring. He takes the time to truly listen and fully understand your condition and work with you to find the best resources and methods of care. From quick response after being admitted from the ER to answering occasional questions and follow up, truly one of the best!
About Dr. Seper Dezfoli, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dezfoli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dezfoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dezfoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dezfoli has seen patients for Enteritis, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dezfoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Dezfoli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dezfoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dezfoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dezfoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.