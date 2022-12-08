Overview

Dr. Sepein Chiang, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Chiang works at The CORE Institute in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.