Dr. Sepein Chiang, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepein Chiang, DO
Overview
Dr. Sepein Chiang, DO is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center, Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and The Core Institute Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Chiang works at
Locations
-
1
Norman Chutkan, MD18444 N 25th Ave Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85023 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Sun City10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 262, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- The Core Institute Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Admar
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiang?
My appointment with Dr Chiang was smooth all the way through. He was right on time, explained the x-ray, treatment options and next steps.
About Dr. Sepein Chiang, DO
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- English
- 1154491710
Education & Certifications
- Garden City Hospital
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF OREGON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiang works at
Dr. Chiang has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.