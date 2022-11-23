Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Of California In San Francisco
Dr. Sani works at
Locations
-
1
Associates in Gynecologic Oncology1725 W Harrison St Ste 855, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-6644
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sani?
Extremely, knowledgeable, professional, efficient, and clean. Dr. Love
About Dr. Sepehr Sani, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Persian and Persian
- 1336281575
Education & Certifications
- University Of California In San Francisco
- Rush University Medical Center
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sani works at
Dr. Sani has seen patients for Brain Surgery, Neurostimulator Implantation and Deep Brain Stimulation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sani speaks Persian and Persian.
101 patients have reviewed Dr. Sani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.