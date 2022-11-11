Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lalezari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
Overview
Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Locations
Lalezari Surgical1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 907, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 642-3765
Lalezari Surgical432 E 10th St, Long Beach, CA 90813 Directions (213) 642-3766Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
amazing, staff is wonderful, willing to help me, thourough expanations
About Dr. Sepehr Lalezari, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, MD|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
