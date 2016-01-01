See All Gastroenterologists in Edison, NJ
Gastroenterology
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Seoung Baik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Coll Med Seoul Natl U.

Dr. Baik works at Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy in Edison, NJ with other offices in Fort Lee, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Assocs Nw Jrsy
    1921 Oak Tree Rd Ste 101, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 302-9774
  2. 2
    Swbaik Mdpa
    1608 Lemoine Ave Ste 200, Fort Lee, NJ 07024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 302-9774
  3. 3
    Oak Tree Surgery Center LLC
    1931 Oak Tree Rd, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 744-9090

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Esophagitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    Specialties
• Gastroenterology

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1902877327
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Mass Med Ctr
    Residency
    • New York Hospital
    Internship
    • Snuh
    Medical Education
    • Coll Med Seoul Natl U
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
