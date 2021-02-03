Overview

Dr. Seong Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.



Dr. Lee works at West Texas Retina Consultants in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.