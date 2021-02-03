Dr. Seong Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Seong Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Seong Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Ophthalmology Specialists of Texas P.A.5441 Health Center Dr, Abilene, TX 79606 Directions (325) 673-9806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Weatherford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr is very courteous and professional. He is thorough and explains everything plain where anyone can understand. He is not quick to make decisions, but makes sure what's done is in the interest of the patient. He's not there just to take your money on unnecessary Surgery, nor prescribe unnecessary prescriptions. I find him to be the best in his field.
About Dr. Seong Lee, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
