Dr. Seon Jones, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Seon Jones, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Trident Traumacare and Acute Surgical Services9291 Medical Plaza Dr # B, Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 502-7863Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Seon Jones, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- Naval Medical Center
- University Of Texas
- Critical Care Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
