Dr. Seokkoon Cho, MD
Overview
Dr. Seokkoon Cho, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY (KHU) / COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1029 Teaneck Rd Ste 2C, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 562-4736
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Exellent Doctor! The word needs more with his compassion.
About Dr. Seokkoon Cho, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1740487628
Education & Certifications
- KYUNG HEE UNIVERSITY (KHU) / COLLEGE OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cho accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
