Dr. Senya Vayner, MD
Overview
Dr. Senya Vayner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Med Inst Tomsic.
Locations
Sunshine Pediatric P.c.1761 E 12TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1111
Ocean Pediatrics PC2781 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 336-1111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Senya Vayner, MD
- Pediatrics
- 53 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Nassau Co Med Ctr
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Med Inst Tomsic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vayner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vayner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vayner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vayner speaks Russian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vayner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vayner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vayner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vayner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.