Dr. Senya Vayner, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Med Inst Tomsic.



Dr. Vayner works at Sunshine Pediatric P.c. in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.