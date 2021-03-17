Dr. Senthilrajan Natarajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Natarajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Senthilrajan Natarajan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Senthilrajan Natarajan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic, F.F. Thompson Hospital, Geneva General Hospital, Newark-wayne Community Hospital, Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Imaging, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1870 Winton Rd S Ste 4, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 442-4690
Hospital Affiliations
- Clifton Springs Hospital And Clinic
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
- Geneva General Hospital
- Newark-wayne Community Hospital
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Natarajan is very bright and kind. He is very thorough and knowledgeable. His staff is always conscientious and helpful.
About Dr. Senthilrajan Natarajan, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1487655692
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
