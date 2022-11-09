Overview

Dr. Seng Leong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Advocate Sherman Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Leong works at Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, IL with other offices in Crystal Lake, IL and Rosemont, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.