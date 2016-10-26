Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sendia Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Sendia Kim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-4505Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, thorough, confident. Results exceed expectations. Exceptionally competent.
About Dr. Sendia Kim, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043267321
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
