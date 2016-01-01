Overview

Dr. Sendhan Rajamanickam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Rajamanickam works at Wilson Medical Center in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.