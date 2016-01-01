Overview

Dr. Senda Ajroud-Driss, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Tunis Medical School (Tunisia) and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ajroud-Driss works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.