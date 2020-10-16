Overview

Dr. Sen Lai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chung-Shan Med Coll, Taichung and is affiliated with College Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Lai works at Regional Physicians & Associates Inc in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Cardiomegaly along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.