Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Kostko works at NEW YORK EMPIRE MEDICAL PC in Rego Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Healthy Medical Care
    9876 Queens Blvd Ste 1K, Rego Park, NY 11374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2016
    He too k a lot of time to go over what could cause my health conditions. Friendly and fast service. Great dr
    Craig in Glen Head, NY — Aug 18, 2016
    About Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467490896
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF INDONESIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semyon Kostko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kostko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kostko has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kostko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kostko works at NEW YORK EMPIRE MEDICAL PC in Rego Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Kostko’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kostko. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kostko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kostko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kostko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

