Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD

Urology
5 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Gurgov works at ProHEALTH Care Associates LLC in Bethpage, NY with other offices in Nesconset, NY and Greenlawn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ProHEALTH Urology Bethpage
    4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 2, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 396-1030
    Mount Sinai Doctors of Long Island
    59 Southern Blvd, Nesconset, NY 11767 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 659-1700
    Mount Sinai Doctors of Long Island
    5 Cuba Hill Rd # West, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 628-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • Mount Sinai South Nassau
  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 09, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr Gurgov for a few years and he has always been warm, welcoming, knowledgeable. And at the forefront of new procedures and medications for my issues.
    Jared Hershkowitz — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1023364643
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale Hospital Med Center
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Downstate Hosp
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY Queens
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gurgov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gurgov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurgov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurgov has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurgov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurgov. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurgov.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurgov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurgov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

