Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Semyon Gurgov, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They graduated from SUNY Downstate Hosp and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital, Mount Sinai South Nassau and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
ProHEALTH Urology Bethpage4045 Hempstead Tpke Ste 2, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 396-1030
Mount Sinai Doctors of Long Island59 Southern Blvd, Nesconset, NY 11767 Directions (631) 659-1700
Mount Sinai Doctors of Long Island5 Cuba Hill Rd # West, Greenlawn, NY 11740 Directions (631) 628-5000
- Huntington Hospital
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Gurgov for a few years and he has always been warm, welcoming, knowledgeable. And at the forefront of new procedures and medications for my issues.
- Urology
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1023364643
- Brookdale Hospital Med Center
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate Hosp
- CUNY Queens
- Urology
