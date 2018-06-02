Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gambarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest and Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital.
Locations
Austin Regional Clinic At Far West Medical Tower6811 Austin Center Blvd Ste 300, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 346-8888
Ascension Seton Northwest11113 Research Blvd, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 346-8888
Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 346-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- Northwest Hills Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Semyon Gambarin is the best Dr. I've ever been to. He empathizes with you and gives you options and doesn't just jump to surgery. He tries to find you the best treatment at the lowest costs. He is great at communicating even when the subject is something most people would have difficulty discussing.
About Dr. Semyon Gambarin, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1871508937
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gambarin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gambarin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gambarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gambarin has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hernia Repair and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gambarin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gambarin speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gambarin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gambarin.
