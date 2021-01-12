Overview

Dr. Semonti Hossain, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.



Dr. Hossain works at EvergreenHealth Obstetrics & Gynecology Care, Tan in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.