Dr. Semira Bayati, MD
Overview
Dr. Semira Bayati, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.
Locations
Semira Bayati MD A Professional Corporation20311 SW Birch St Ste 200, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 756-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is great
About Dr. Semira Bayati, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- So Il University School Of Med
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bayati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bayati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bayati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bayati speaks French and Spanish.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Bayati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bayati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bayati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bayati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.