Overview

Dr. Semih Gungor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences.



Dr. Gungor works at Daniel I Richman in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.