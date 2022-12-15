See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Semih Gungor, MD

Pain Medicine
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Semih Gungor, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gungor works at Daniel I Richman in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Hss Pain Management Center
    429 E 75th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 606-1768
  2
    Semih Gungor Office
    535 E 70th St Rm 721W, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 774-2176

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lordosis
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuritis
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 15, 2022
    Dr. Gungor and the staff at the HSS Department of Special Procedures are the most professional, compassionate medical team I have seen in a very long time. Highly recommend Dr. Gungor.
    Marlene — Dec 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Semih Gungor, MD
    About Dr. Semih Gungor, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Turkish
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Residency
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Semih Gungor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gungor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gungor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gungor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gungor has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gungor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gungor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gungor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gungor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gungor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

